LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,024 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.36% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $67,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

