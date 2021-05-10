LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 337,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.13% of Ciena worth $95,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

