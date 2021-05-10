LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 890,626 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 115.81% of ConocoPhillips worth $85,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

