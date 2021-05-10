LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.81% of Curtiss-Wright worth $87,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE CW opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

