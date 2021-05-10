LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Entergy worth $65,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $108.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

