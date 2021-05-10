LSV Asset Management Grows Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,558 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.56% of SYNNEX worth $92,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $123.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.