LSV Asset Management Has $53.56 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 932.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.72% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $53,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.86 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

