LSV Asset Management Has $57.59 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,489,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.81% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $57,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ILPT opened at $25.11 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

