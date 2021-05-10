LSV Asset Management Has $59.33 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,636 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.46% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $59,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,477,000 after buying an additional 484,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,207,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OPI opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

