LSV Asset Management Has $61.57 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.51% of F.N.B. worth $61,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 377,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE FNB opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.