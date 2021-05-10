LSV Asset Management Has $65.27 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,071 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.34% of Service Properties Trust worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

