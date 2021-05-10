LSV Asset Management Has $65.99 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of CNA Financial worth $65,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 470,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 962,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,497,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

