LSV Asset Management Has $68.23 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $68,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $72.73 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

