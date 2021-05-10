LSV Asset Management Has $86.47 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.33% of Triton International worth $86,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Triton International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

