LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of American Airlines Group worth $54,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.