LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.09% of Essent Group worth $58,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

