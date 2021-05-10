LSV Asset Management Purchases 983,836 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,836 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.29% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $85,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 403,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 151,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

