LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 860,196 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.61% of Hanesbrands worth $110,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $22.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.