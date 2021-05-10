LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.03% of Hope Bancorp worth $56,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.49 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

