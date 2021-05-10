LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.87% of O-I Glass worth $66,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in O-I Glass by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $18.36 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

