LSV Asset Management Sells 123,700 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.14% of Sykes Enterprises worth $72,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

