LSV Asset Management Sells 22,900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $63,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

