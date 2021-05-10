LSV Asset Management Sells 280,090 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.04% of Associated Banc worth $66,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,747 shares of company stock worth $3,097,442. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

