LSV Asset Management Sells 396,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.