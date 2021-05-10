LSV Asset Management Sells 58,550 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of Toll Brothers worth $98,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,668,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,596. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

