LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.56% of Rent-A-Center worth $59,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

