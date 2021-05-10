LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,468 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $97.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

