LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.38% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $94,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

