Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) PT Raised to $0.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUCRF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LUCRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,991. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

