Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.52 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.