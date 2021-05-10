LunchMoney 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,383.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $794,785.86 and $17,383.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

