Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.84.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 413,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Lyft by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lyft by 461.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

