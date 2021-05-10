Lympo One Day Volume Reaches $951,607.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and approximately $951,607.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

