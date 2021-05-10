M Partners Comments on Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Research analysts at M Partners decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter.
