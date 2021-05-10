M Partners Weighs in on Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TSE ANX opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.93.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.