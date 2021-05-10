MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $56.14

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.14, but opened at $54.31. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 193 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,065,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

