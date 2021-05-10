Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $86.75, but opened at $91.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

