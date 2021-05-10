Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $86.75, but opened at $91.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
