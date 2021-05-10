Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

MSGS stock opened at $184.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $181.51. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.