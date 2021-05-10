Maecenas (ART) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $1,221.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

