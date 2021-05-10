Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Down 0.7%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.