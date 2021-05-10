Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.74. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $791.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

