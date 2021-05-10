Magna International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $98.51 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

