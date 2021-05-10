Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

MGNI traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,171. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.