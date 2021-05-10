Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

MGY stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

