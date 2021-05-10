ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManTech International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

MANT stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

