Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.28 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

