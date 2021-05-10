Manulife Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.79.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

