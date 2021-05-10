Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

MRO stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

