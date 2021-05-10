MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Up 6.9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.18. Approximately 31,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,222 shares of company stock worth $4,596,013. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

