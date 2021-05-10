MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Up 6.9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.18. Approximately 31,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,222 shares of company stock worth $4,596,013. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
