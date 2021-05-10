Markel Corp Purchases 10,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

